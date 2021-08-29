Lifestyle

Raw positivity: The resilient optimism of actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw

The British star, currently starring in Marvel’s latest hit Loki, talks to Andrew Billen about diversity, cracking America — and the day Oprah called

29 August 2021 - 00:02 By Andrew Billen

Off-duty in Los Angeles, where she lives in normal times, Gugu Mbatha-Raw enjoys hiking in the Hollywood Hills. For our interview, though, one of the busiest British actors in America is walking with me around Oxford. She was brought up in Witney, 17km away, and has a home nearby.

The Sheldonian Theatre, the building that helped to transform her career, is in this university town. This isn't because it was where the future star of the Miss World movie Misbehaviour, Black Mirror and now a Marvel TV series, once performed; despite its name, Sir Christopher Wren's provincial masterpiece is not a playhouse. Nor did she receive her degree there, as Oxford University students do; she went to Rada, the Oxbridge of the dramatic arts. The Sheldonian was, however, the building that doubled as the London law courts in her 2013 movie Belle, the film that got her noticed...

