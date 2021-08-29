Movie review

Return of the comical son: Riaad Moosa is back with 'New Material'

Hilarous and heartwarming sequel to 2012's 'Material' continues the tale of a Muslim man caught between the pull of society and his dreams

Comedian, vaccine ambassador and qualified medical doctor Riaad Moosa is reprising his role in the award-winning South African comedy Material, a hilarious, heartwarming film about a dutiful young Muslim man who moonlights as a stand-up comedian in Joburg nightclubs.



In New Material Moosa's character, Cassim Kaif, continues to ply his trade as one of SA's few Muslim comedians while balancing the demands of a marriage, a young child, and living in a house with his ageing parents. His father Ebrahim (Vincent Ebrahim) has reluctantly accepted his son's chosen career for now, but it's still a simmering issue...