Opinion
Try to be kinder to yourself and others — even on social media
In the light of life’s daily stresses, it really doesn’t matter if your social media is perfectly curated or a haphazard mess, writes Atlehang Ramathesele
29 August 2021 - 00:00
Have you noticed how often when someone asks us how we're doing, the words "I'm fine, thanks" tend to tumble out of our mouths? I guess it's because "I'm exhausted beyond comprehension and feel so depleted by the heaviness that surrounds me," doesn't quite roll off the tongue, does it? But in this current climate it seems that's how many of us feel.
Yet you will find that our social media often reflects a digital version of "I'm fine, thanks" — as we show off the latest spoils from a weekend of what was actually stress-baking or post a motivational quote when we're in a heap of blankets willing ourselves to get out of bed...
