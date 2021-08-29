Humour

You can't beat a conversation with dogs, mops or house plants

I know I’m not the only one who regularly talks out loud to cars, traffic lights, animals and a variety of inanimate objects

I was in Durban during the recent redistribution of plasma screens and bicycles in the name of the “first political prisoner since 1994”. On the Tuesday I started panicking about the 500ml of petrol in my tank and went fuel hunting. They were fresh out at the Mount Edgecombe Engen. I thought about trying Phoenix, wearing a wig to blend in, but I didn’t trust my Zulu accent.



On the M4 South, headed for the Shell, the car started jerking, letting me know it was game over. I found myself pleading with the car in a high-pitched voice, “Please, please, just get me to the Swapo Road offramp, I beg you.” My idiot passenger starts giggling: “You know the car can’t hear you, right?”..