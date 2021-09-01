Britney Spears’ lawyer wants her dad to ‘resign now’ as conservator

Britney Spears’ father should step down immediately and without conditions from his role as conservator of her estate, the singer’s lawyer said in court documents.

Mathew Rosengart, the pop star’s lawyer, accused Jamie Spears of trying to link his departure from his 13-year role with payment of about $2m (about R29m) in fees to his attorneys and for experts handling the media.

“Britney Spears will not be extorted,” Rosengart said in documents filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday.

“Mr Spears’ blatant attempt to barter (his) suspension and removal in exchange for about $2m in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms Spears’ estate by Mr Spears and his associates, is a non-starter,” Rosengart said.

Jamie said for the first time earlier this month he would relinquish control of his daughter's $60m (about R867m) estate because he did not believe a public battle would be in her best interests.

However, he gave no date for his departure and said he first wanted to get the latest bills for work by his attorneys approved by the court. Under conservatorship rules, Britney pays for all costs incurred by her and others.