Actor Richard E Grant’s wife dies at 71
05 September 2021 - 00:00
Actor Richard E Grant, who met his wife Joan Washington soon after leaving Cape Town for London 38 years ago, has announced her death. She was 71.
Washington died on Friday night, Grant said in an emotional tribute that included a video of the pair dancing to the song Only You by The Platters...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.