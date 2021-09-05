Series Review

Bitter battle over TV painter's legacy laid bare in 'Bob Ross' doccie

This show aims to expose the 'nefarious puppet masters' who continue to profit off the name of the famous artist who taught America 'The Joy of Painting'

From 1983 to 1994, the smiling, gently encouraging figure of Bob Ross was the speedy landscape painting instructor of the public access show The Joy of Painting.



Through his television show, workshops and the sale of branded art materials, he helped tens of thousands of ordinary Americans churn out folksy evocations of the country's natural beauty...