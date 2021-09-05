The A-Listers
IN PICS | For Nicky van der Walt, it’s days of wine and rosés
05 September 2021 - 00:00
Not content with opening Joburg’s hottest restaurant a few months ago, Nicky van der Walt has now added a tipple to his name.
The raffish businessman launched Mirabelle, a cheerfully light rosé wine, on Thursday afternoon on the terrace of his swish Asian restaurant Tang in Sandton’s Nelson Mandela Square...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.