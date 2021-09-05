The A-Listers

IN PICS | For Nicky van der Walt, it’s days of wine and rosés

Not content with opening Joburg’s hottest restaurant a few months ago, Nicky van der Walt has now added a tipple to his name.



The raffish businessman launched Mirabelle, a cheerfully light rosé wine, on Thursday afternoon on the terrace of his swish Asian restaurant Tang in Sandton’s Nelson Mandela Square...