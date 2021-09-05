Inside the 'Creative Uprising' taking place at Constitutional Hill

The Con Hill precinct in Joburg’s Braamfontein is finding innovative ways to grow a creative economy, writes Ufrieda Ho

You don't get to 128 years and not see some chaos and calamity. Survive some changes, too. This makes the Con Hill precinct, with its origin story that dates back to 1893, just about ripe for another shake-up.



Ideas had been brewing on the Hill long before Covid-19 changed life as we knew it. The precinct, which spans 22ha, spreads up the crest of Braamfontein's urban koppie...