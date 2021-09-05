Bite-Sized Reviews

'Kevin Can F**k Himself', 'For Life': Five new shows to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest movies, documentaries and series

KEVIN CAN F**K HIMSELF



Annie Murphy stars in this smart, genre-bending dark comedy about a seemingly perfect sitcom wife who makes a dark discovery about her man-child sitcom husband Kevin that sends her on a journey that will offer her one last chance to escape the claustrophobic repetition of her life...