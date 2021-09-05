LISTEN | Young conductor Ofentse Pitse is taking up her own baton

Pitse has carved a niche for herself in SA’s ’elite’ classical music scene by her imagination and drive. She talks to Claire Keeton

To say that Ofentse Pitse had an exemplary choirmaster when she was a child is putting it mildly. The man in question was none other than the late professor Mzilikazi Khumalo.



“He was very strict. He would be bent over, conducting with his big eyes. You could not be off beat or sound flat, or he would be shouting.”..