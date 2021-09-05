Lifestyle

Opinion

Procrastination isn't a fool's paradise — it's an idiot's hell

There is logically no upside to putting things off, so why do we do it?

05 September 2021 - 00:00

I'm a bit late sitting down to write this week, but I've had a lot of other stuff on my plate. No, really. Prioritising has many virtues, but I'm writing about procrastination, which has none.

Every minute you put off doing something which you know has to be done or else there will be negative consequences, you notch up a whole lot of levels of angst...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Six surprisingly delicious, healthy edible plants from your 'secret' garden Home & Gardening
  2. Princess Charlene of Monaco ‘stable’ after being rushed to KZN hospital Lifestyle
  3. Nando’s Malaysia’s ‘leaked complaints’ email about boneless chicken will have ... Food
  4. 'Chicken influencers' & 'stale rolls': Inside Thuli Madonsela & Piet Rampedi's ... Food
  5. Experience gifts from the gods in the serenity of the Mpumalanga lowveld Travel

Latest Videos

More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla
Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York