Opinion

Procrastination isn't a fool's paradise — it's an idiot's hell

There is logically no upside to putting things off, so why do we do it?

I'm a bit late sitting down to write this week, but I've had a lot of other stuff on my plate. No, really. Prioritising has many virtues, but I'm writing about procrastination, which has none.



Every minute you put off doing something which you know has to be done or else there will be negative consequences, you notch up a whole lot of levels of angst...