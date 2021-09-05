Spring bride amazed by snow as she walks down the aisle in KZN

Chatsworth bride Simone Aricksamy's dream of a white wedding came true last week - literally - when snow fell at the venue for her nuptials in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands last Saturday.



Snowfall is common in the Drakensberg, but it created a first-time winter wonderland for residents in Bergview, Hilton and Alverstone...