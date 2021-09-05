Series Review
'The White Lotus' is a triumph that's part murder mystery, part social satire
A week in paradise devolves into a hell of people’s own making in this limited-edition series set in an exclusive Hawaiian resort hotel
05 September 2021 - 00:01
Mike White has a particular talent for dissecting the more uncomfortable realities of privilege and inequality with a dark-humoured scalpel that steers away from caricature and allows us a level of identification with his targets that's often close to the bone.
It's a talent he's used to great effect in films such as Chuck & Buck, Beatriz at Dinner, Brad's Status and Enlightened, the recent cult favourite series starring Lara Dern...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.