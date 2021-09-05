Series Review

'The White Lotus' is a triumph that's part murder mystery, part social satire

A week in paradise devolves into a hell of people’s own making in this limited-edition series set in an exclusive Hawaiian resort hotel

Mike White has a particular talent for dissecting the more uncomfortable realities of privilege and inequality with a dark-humoured scalpel that steers away from caricature and allows us a level of identification with his targets that's often close to the bone.



It's a talent he's used to great effect in films such as Chuck & Buck, Beatriz at Dinner, Brad's Status and Enlightened, the recent cult favourite series starring Lara Dern...