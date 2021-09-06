Lifestyle

FREE TO READ | Better outcomes with a holistic approach to health

Mind, body and spirit all have an impact on each other

06 September 2021 - 17:15
Treating the whole person can be helpful but also seek advice from a healthcare professional before trying anything new.
Image: 123RF/stockbroker

The mind, body and spirit all have an impact on each other, which is why a holistic approach to health is so important. When health practitioners are treating illness, it can be helpful to widen the approach and ensure that the whole person is cared for.

However, while alternative health care should play a strong role in supporting wellness, it’s always important to seek advice from a healthcare professional before embarking on anything new, advises Dis-Chem wellness expert Ashley Butler Lobb.

Ultimately, treating health holistically is about prevention rather than treatment. “The best position to be in is where you prevent illness based on better self-care and through better choices,” she says. 

 

Browse through the pages below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

