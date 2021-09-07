'Spectacular': Kristen Stewart's role as Princess Diana wows Venice

US actress Kristen Stewart's interpretation of Princess Diana in Spencer got a warm reception at the Venice Film Festival, where it premiered on Friday, with some critics already tipping her as an Oscar favourite.

Chilean director Pablo Larrain follows a transformative Stewart as the troubled princess reluctantly joining the royals for a three-day Christmas gathering at Sandringham House as her marriage to Prince Charles breaks down.

The film portrays Diana as a misfit, increasingly isolated and estranged from the rest of the royal family - with the exception of William and Harry - and longing to break free from rules and traditions she sees as hypocritical and suffocating.

Speaking after a press screening about Diana's enduring legacy 24 years after her death, Stewart said: “I think it's just something she was born with.

“There are some people endowed with an undeniable penetrating energy. The really sad thing about her is that as normal and casual and disarming in her air (as she was), immediately she also felt so isolated and lonely.”