‘This is my story’: Janet Jackson shares first teaser for upcoming doccie

US singer Janet Jackson has shared the first teaser for her upcoming two-part documentary, giving delighted fans a rare glimpse into her decades-long career and personal life.

The documentary, simply titled JANET, will air in January next year and will coincide with the 40-year anniversary of her self-titled debut album released in 1982, according to Daily Mail.

In the one-minute clip shared on the All For You hitmaker’s Instagram and Twitter pages, fans get a glimpse of the the singer’s long career and unseen footage of her personal life. Fellow celebrities and family members are seen speaking about the singer on professional and personal levels.