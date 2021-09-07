Lifestyle

‘This is my story’: Janet Jackson shares first teaser for upcoming doccie

‘JANET’ will air in January to coincide with the 40-year anniversary of the release of her self-titled debut album

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
07 September 2021 - 10:15
Five-time Grammy winner Janet Jackson has shared the first teaser for her upcoming two-part doccie. File photo.
Image: Black Entertainment Television

US singer Janet Jackson has shared the first teaser for her upcoming two-part documentary, giving delighted fans a rare glimpse into her decades-long career and personal life.

The documentary, simply titled JANET, will air in January next year and will coincide with the 40-year anniversary of her self-titled debut album released in 1982, according to Daily Mail

In the one-minute clip shared on the All For You hitmaker’s Instagram and Twitter pages, fans get a glimpse of the the singer’s long career and unseen footage of her personal life. Fellow celebrities and family members are seen speaking about the singer on professional and personal levels.

In one snippet, Mariah Carey labels the singer an “empowered woman”, while Missy Elliot says “this is what a superstar looks like”.

Paula Abdul praises Jackson as “a force to be reckoned with”.

Her brother Tito adds a personal element, noting that the five-time Grammy winner “will always be my baby sister”.

The teaser ends with Jackson telling fans “this is my story, told by me [and] not through someone’s eyes. This is the truth. Take it or leave it, hate it or love it, this is me”.

JANET will air on Lifetime and A&E internationally. It remains unclear where SA fans can watch the four-hour documentary.

