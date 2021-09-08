Britney Spears’ dad asks for conservatorship to end

Jamie Spears, father of Britney Spears, on Tuesday asked a Los Angeles court to end the pop singer’s 13-year conservatorship, saying circumstances have changed in recent months.

In an unexpected development, Jamie, who in 2008 set up the court-sanctioned arrangement that governs the singer’s personal and business affairs, said in a court filing that he believed the judge should “ seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required”.

“If Ms Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes she can handle her own life, Mr Spears believes she should get that chance,” read the petition to terminate the legal arrangement.

Britney, 39, has been seeking for months to have her father removed as the overseer of her $60m (about R860m) estate. She told the court in June the arrangement was abusive and humiliating.

Jamie said for the first time last month he was willing to step down but gave no time frame. Britney also has a second guardian in charge of her personal and medical affairs.