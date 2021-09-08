Lifestyle

Britney Spears’ dad asks for conservatorship to end

The decision rests with LA judge

08 September 2021 - 09:18 By Lisa Richwine
Britney Spears' dad says a US court should 'seriously consider' whether the singer's conservatorship is no longer required.. File photo.
Image: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jamie Spears, father of Britney Spears, on Tuesday asked a Los Angeles court to end the pop singer’s 13-year conservatorship, saying circumstances have changed in recent months.

In an unexpected development, Jamie, who in 2008 set up the court-sanctioned arrangement that governs the singer’s personal and business affairs, said in a court filing that he believed the judge should “ seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required”.

“If Ms Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes she can handle her own life, Mr Spears believes she should get that chance,” read the petition to terminate the legal arrangement.

Britney, 39, has been seeking for months to have her father removed as the overseer of her $60m (about R860m) estate. She told the court in June the arrangement was abusive and humiliating.

Jamie said for the first time last month he was willing to step down but gave no time frame. Britney also has a second guardian in charge of her personal and medical affairs.

Britney Spears’ lawyer wants her dad to ‘resign now’ as conservator

‘Toxic’ hitmaker ‘will not be extorted’.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Tuesday’s petition went further than the previous attempt, asking the court to end the conservatorship entirely.

“Ms Spears has recently demonstrated a level of independence that calls into question whether a conservator of the person is required,” the filing said, citing the singer’s hiring a lawyer of her own choosing and driving alone again.

The decision to end the conservatorship rests with Los Angeles judge Brenda Penny. The matter is due to be discussed at a hearing on September 29.

The Stronger singer was placed under the conservatorship in 2008 after suffering a public mental health breakdown. The nature of her mental health issues has never been revealed.

In 2009, she returned to performing, recording several albums and going on sell-out world tours until her last performance in late 2018. The conservatorship then came under increasing scrutiny from fans in the #FreeBritney movement.

Spears, who posts frequently on her Instagram page from her mansion outside Los Angeles, did not refer to the petition by her father on Tuesday. 

Reuters

