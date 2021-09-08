Samsung’s foldable devices now available with incredible pre-order offers
On the recent launch of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, we declared that the future is indeed foldable.
Many South Africans will want to experience these incomparable devices for themselves. Fortunately, they are also available with unmissable launch offers.
Pre-order now to receive limited launch gifts
When you pre-order or purchase during the promotional period1, which runs until October 20, 2021, you will receive an exclusive offer, that includes the new Galaxy Buds2, the must-have Galaxy Smart Tag and the peace of mind of Samsung Care+, all valued at R5,2002. The free one-year Samsung Care+ plan will provide one accidental screen and/or back cover repair and a battery replacement.
The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G redemption period starts from September 17. The recommended retail price3 for the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is R37,999 and R21,999 for the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.
Which device will you choose?
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is built for those who need a device to power their productivity and maximise every moment. Galaxy Z Fold3 5G combines power, efficiency and immersive viewing so you can check off your to-do list faster and have more time for next-gen gaming, content viewing and video calling.
With a screen size that accommodates up to three apps at once, it's the ultimate productivity tool for modern multitaskers. For the first time ever on a foldable, Samsung has added S Pen support4, so you can jot down reminders directly on its immersive, large screen or join an online video call on your top half of the screen and take notes with your S Pen on the bottom half, by just clicking the screen twice.
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is for those who need a device that’s as stylish as they are. The Galaxy Z Flip3 empowers you to express yourself with bold colour options, a sleek, compact rectangular design that fits effortlessly in your pocket, and has trendy new accessories. Unfold and snap a stunning selfie with the Galaxy Z Flip3’s camera features, including Flex mode and its ability to stand upright.
It has a symmetrical and balanced design, and opens up to an angle that best fits your vision. For your social feed enjoyment, it scrolls smoother than ever with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Enjoy easier ways to pay, play, and check your notifications fast on its larger cover screen, without ever flipping open your phone.
Whether you flip or fold, both new Galaxy Z devices offer Samsung's most durable, connected, and expansive foldable experiences ever.
1 . Terms and conditions apply.
The promotion period depends on retailer.
For Vodacom customers the promotion ends on October 6 2021.
For MTN customers promotion ends on September 30 2021.
For Cell C customers promotion ends on October 17 2021.
For Telkom customers promotion ends on October 20 2021.
For Takealot customers promotion ends on September 30 2021.
2. Users who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold3 or Z Flip3 get a year of Samsung Care+ protection.
Samsung Care+ for Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 requires a free registration within 30 days from the phone’s purchase date through Samsung Members or the Samsung care plus page. A R999 repair fee will be charged per incident for the Samsung Care+ protection on the Z Fold3 | Z Flip3. Protection coverage and availability may vary by market. For full information on Samsung Care+ click here.
3. Price may vary by retailer.
4. S Pen sold separately. Only Z Fold3 Main Screen has S Pen capability. Compatible only with the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro. All other S Pens or stylus pens not designed for Z Fold3 (including those by other manufacturers) may damage the screen.
This article was paid for by Samsung.