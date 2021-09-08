Samsung’s foldable devices now available with incredible pre-order offers

Many South Africans will want to experience these incomparable devices for themselves. Fortunately, they are also available with unmissable launch offers.

Pre-order now to receive limited launch gifts





When you pre-order or purchase during the promotional period1, which runs until October 20, 2021, you will receive an exclusive offer, that includes the new Galaxy Buds2, the must-have Galaxy Smart Tag and the peace of mind of Samsung Care+, all valued at R5,2002. The free one-year Samsung Care+ plan will provide one accidental screen and/or back cover repair and a battery replacement.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G redemption period starts from September 17. The recommended retail price3 for the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is R37,999 and R21,999 for the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

Which device will you choose?





Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is built for those who need a device to power their productivity and maximise every moment. Galaxy Z Fold3 5G combines power, efficiency and immersive viewing so you can check off your to-do list faster and have more time for next-gen gaming, content viewing and video calling.

With a screen size that accommodates up to three apps at once, it's the ultimate productivity tool for modern multitaskers. For the first time ever on a foldable, Samsung has added S Pen support4, so you can jot down reminders directly on its immersive, large screen or join an online video call on your top half of the screen and take notes with your S Pen on the bottom half, by just clicking the screen twice.