Eclectic mix of 'purebred' SA brands find a home in Joburg's Soko District

“It’s always been a dream of ours to make the milk tart famous internationally. We have different flavours, from cashew to pecan nut, milk chocolate and even cardamom and ginger. If the croissant can be famous, why can’t the milk tart?”

So says Divan Botha, co-founder and owner of Flight, one of the anchor tenants in the newly opened 1,100m² Soko District in Rosebank. It’s a premium coffee bar offering milk tarts (of course), pastries and other delectables by master bakers, chocolates by chocolatiers, and soon shoppers will be able to walk around, cocktail in hand, thanks to a mimosa-and-gin station.

While the Rosebank shopping precinct caters to various markets via The Zone, The Firs and the Rosebank Mall, Soko District founders Ricardo and Jeanine Rocha, Hanré and Chris Truter saw a gap in a curated offering to house purebred SA brands, each with a unique story.

The aim: to inspire and grow local brands by providing a platform for people to get their products, while also offering an immersive space for customers to break away from their routine.