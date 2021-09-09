Download the new Polo Rewards app

Polo South Africa, the iconic fashion brand, has been a favourite among South Africans for decades. The same timeless style and relentless commitment to quality that South Africans have come to expect from the brand has evolved into the new Polo Rewards app.

The Polo Rewards app gives customers access to the Polo lifestyle. From exclusive discounts and priority access to seasonal sales to birthday spoils and getting the latest fashion and styling tips first. The Polo Rewards app gives members benefits every time they shop at a Polo store.

This new development means Polo Rewards members can now download the app to access their loyalty discounts conveniently, without having to carry a card, and the sleek yet stylish interface allows for an effortless user experience.

The Polo Rewards app, which replaces the Polo Club programme and card, comes with improved benefits and rewards, including free online delivery, virtual gift cards and cappuccino vouchers, with more benefits to come in the near future.

To give customers more rewards they value, Polo SA has partnered with coffee connoisseurs vida e caffè to reward members with a complimentary cappuccino if they shop at a Polo store. The vouchers can be used at any vida e caffè store nationwide.

The app takes the Polo experience to the next level and is just the first step towards a more innovative and rewarding future, with more developments to come.

Watch the video below: