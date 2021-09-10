'I can barely hold a drum stick': Phil Collins opens up on declining health ahead of 'final' Genesis tour

British musician Phil Collins said he can barely hold a drum stick because of deteriorating health that has also forced him to sit while singing during live performances.

The 70-year-old drummer and singer told the BBC in an interview broadcast on Thursday that he was frustrated at the challenges he faces. He underwent surgery on his back in 2009 and again in 2015 that affected his nerves, and he also has diabetes.

“I'm kind of physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating because I'd love to be playing up there,” Collins said in the video interview to promote a comeback tour by the 1970s British progressive rock band Genesis.

“I can barely hold a [drum] stick with this hand, so there are certain physical things which get in the way,” Collins said.