Lifestyle

'I can barely hold a drum stick': Phil Collins opens up on declining health ahead of 'final' Genesis tour

10 September 2021 - 12:30 By Reuters
Phil Collins has revealed that his drumming days are over. File photo.
Phil Collins has revealed that his drumming days are over. File photo.
Image: Gus Ruelas/Reuters

British musician Phil Collins said he can barely hold a drum stick because of deteriorating health that has also forced him to sit while singing during live performances.

The 70-year-old drummer and singer told the BBC in an interview broadcast on Thursday that he was frustrated at the challenges he faces. He underwent surgery on his back in 2009 and again in 2015 that affected his nerves, and he also has diabetes.

“I'm kind of physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating because I'd love to be playing up there,” Collins said in the video interview to promote a comeback tour by the 1970s British progressive rock band Genesis.

“I can barely hold a [drum] stick with this hand, so there are certain physical things which get in the way,” Collins said.

Pebetsi Matlaila reveals therapy helped her to stop being ‘afraid’ of weakness

“Tomorrow I won't be afraid to admit when I am weak.”
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

It was not clear when the interview was conducted. Representatives for Collins did not immediately return a request for comment on the interview, which raised concerns on social media.

The eight-time Grammy winner said his son Nic will play drums on the tour this autumn, the first to North America by Genesis in 14 years.

Collins, who had a successful solo career in the 1980s and 1990s with hits like In the Air Tonight and One More Night, announced his retirement in 2011, but returned to the stage in 2017 for a Not Yet Dead: Live series of shows.

In the BBC interview, Collins described the upcoming Genesis tour as putting the band to bed.

“We're all men of our age and I think to some extent it probably is putting it to bed. I think, just generally for me, I don't know if I want to go out on the road any more,” he said. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Jennifer Bala reveals she and her family contracted Covid-19

"It's been quite a hectic week,' she said.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Leanne Dlamini says Covid-19 battle could have ‘gone either way’ for her asthmatic hubby

"I believe with all my heart that your prayers carried us through the past two weeks."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Lady Gaga suffered ‘total psychotic break’ after being ‘raped, dropped off pregnant on a street corner’

US singer and actress Lady Gaga has revealed she had a "total psychotic break" after she was allegedly raped and "dropped off pregnant on a street ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. How unhealthy is SA? Five key findings from the 'State of Nutrition' report Health & Sex
  2. IN PICS | Fortune favours the bold decorator: Nine colourful living rooms Home & Gardening
  3. Rami Chuene to host SANParks' 'relationship boot camp' reality show Travel
  4. R. Kelly accuser says singer starved her for days before assaulting her Lifestyle
  5. An orgasm is just as important as other health issues, says sexologist ahead of ... Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans