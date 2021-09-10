PODCAST | Vaccines and vaccine hesitation
Listen to episode 2 of the three-part podcast series by Discovery Health
Covid-19 vaccines are effective in protecting against infections and most specifically against severe Covid-19 disease and death. For those who have already been vaccinated, the vaccines have shown more than 80% protection against severe disease.
“These vaccines went through all the standard testing processes, and the clinical trials ran to scale and went through all the different gates required for approval,” says Dr Ronald Whelan, chief commercial officer at Discovery Health.
In discussing some of the global vaccine trends, what the data says about the first, second and third waves, how to register to get vaccinated on the health scheme’s portal and more, Discovery Health’s podcast aims to help South Africans understand the importance of getting vaccinated.
Listen to the podcast below:
If you missed the first episode, listen below:
Discovery Home Care offers you quality home-based care services in the comfort of your home. Using the services of Discovery Home Care, members can receive care from a qualified nurse and continue to live in the familiar surroundings of their homes despite their illness or condition.
This article was paid for by Discovery Health.