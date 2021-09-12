Art

Bag Factory's legacy on display at art award's 10-year retrospective exhibit

Previous winners of the Cassirer Welz Award for young artists, which includes a residency at the Bag Factory, have all created works for the anniversary

The Cassirer Welz Award: 10 Year Retrospective exhibition, which ends this weekend in its pop-up spot at Oxford Parks precinct in Dunkeld, Johannesburg, offers an opportunity to reflect not just on the significance of the award itself, but also on the extraordinary role played by the Bag Factory in South African arts.



The annual award goes to an artist under the age of 35; it gives the winner 10 weeks in residence at the Bag Factory's studios in Newtown and a solo exhibition...