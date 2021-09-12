BLK JKS embrace 'OG' status as they make music comeback

It’s been 12 years since the group first made a splash across the world. Now they're ready to reclaim the stage starting at Joburg's Fête de la Musique

The release of the BLK JKS sophomore album Abantu/Before Humans has long been awaited by fans and critics.



It's been 12 years since the group, which formed in Joburg in the early 2000s, were celebrated by audiences at festivals across the world, signed by Secretly Canadian, released their debut After Robots, and were hailed by superstar fans such as the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl as a singular musical force...