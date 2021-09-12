Art

Conrad Botes' 'disturbing' new works pick apart privilege, race and class

The controversial artist's exhibit, 'The Anatomy Lesson', puts postcolonial Africa’s types and tropes on the slab — with a nod to Jan van Riebeeck and Che Guevara

It is one of the 20th century's most famous photographs. Taken by Bolivian Freddy Alborta on October 10 1967, it shows the dead body of legendary Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara, laid out on a stretcher over a sink in the laundry room of the Valle Grande Hospital. He's surrounded by members of the Bolivian military, one of whom holds Guevara's head up for the world's media to focus their lenses on.



For the Bolivian government, the photo offered indisputable proof of the military's claim that they had, with the aid of rangers and CIA operatives, captured and executed the elusive guerrilla fighter...