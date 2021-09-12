Doccie reveals fresh detail about Diana and Charles' 'Wedding of the Century'

Lensman Kent Gavin, who is featured in the documentary, opens up about photographing the ‘eighth wonder of the world’: Princess Diana

In 1980, Kent Gavin was an acclaimed frontline journalist - a three-time winner of the British Press Photographer of the Year Award who'd covered hot zones across the world and served as chief photographer of the Daily Mirror - when he received a call from his editor asking him to take an assignment that, as Gavin now recalls, he thought was "a little bit below my pay grade".



He was told there was a young woman living in Knightsbridge, London, a kindergarten teacher named Diana Spencer who "could be the next queen of England and is dating the Prince of Wales". He was asked to stand outside her door and get a photograph of her...