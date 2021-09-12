FREE TO READ | GenNext: connecting with the young

The GenNext 2021 research has revealed one consistent reality: the youth of SA are living in a context of what feels like unprecedented chaos. Over the past three years, they ’ve had to contend with the realisation that the very institutions and individuals they should be able to rely on have been exposed as deeply untrustworthy, writes Refilwe Maluleke, MD of Yellowwood.

As if that wasn’t enough, the pandemic hit, adding even more challenges and creating a youth plagued by anxiety.

The spontaneity that should characterise youth is no longer an option because they can’t trust that things will work out.

The findings from the behavioural section of the 2021 GenNext research highlight three levers that brands can use to (re)build trust with young people, and ultimately drive consideration and preference: accessibility, community and authenticity, particularly where the brand promise is relevant, credible and distinct.

As all the nominees and winners in this year’s Coolest Brands Awards are congratulated, it is hoped that this research helps more brands find ways to better connect with young people and ultimately create sustainable, demand-led growth.

Sunday Times GenNext is presented in association with headline partners Yellowwood and Gautrain, as well as corporate partners Proudly South African and CliffCentral.

