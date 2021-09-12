Lifestyle

How 'DiepCity's' talented art director recreated Diepsloot on a film set

As the show celebrates its 100th episode, designer Noluthando Lobese describes the impact of 'amazing' items bought from locals in the informal settlement

12 September 2021 - 00:02 By Bonginkosi Ntiwane

Had designer and art director Noluthando "Texture" Lobese blindfolded me before she took me to the set of Mzansi Magic's DiepCity, I would have been convinced we were in the heart of Diepsloot, 36km from the shooting location of the series in Ruimsig, Johannesburg. The depiction of the informal settlement in the telenovela, which celebrated its 100th episode last month, is that convincing.

DiepCity is produced by Mandla N of Black Brain Productions and tells the story of four young women struggling to make their way...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How unhealthy is SA? Five key findings from the 'State of Nutrition' report Health & Sex
  2. R. Kelly accuser says singer starved her for days before assaulting her Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | Fortune favours the bold decorator: Nine colourful living rooms Home & Gardening
  4. A feast of local cooking shows to hit screens in September Food
  5. 'I can barely hold a drum stick': Phil Collins opens up on declining health ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans