How 'DiepCity's' talented art director recreated Diepsloot on a film set

As the show celebrates its 100th episode, designer Noluthando Lobese describes the impact of 'amazing' items bought from locals in the informal settlement

Had designer and art director Noluthando "Texture" Lobese blindfolded me before she took me to the set of Mzansi Magic's DiepCity, I would have been convinced we were in the heart of Diepsloot, 36km from the shooting location of the series in Ruimsig, Johannesburg. The depiction of the informal settlement in the telenovela, which celebrated its 100th episode last month, is that convincing.



DiepCity is produced by Mandla N of Black Brain Productions and tells the story of four young women struggling to make their way...