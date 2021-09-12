‘Jerusalema’ dance moves pose injury risk, Irish study finds
12 September 2021 - 00:00
Weekend warriors getting their groove on to international dance anthem Jerusalema may be busting more than a move.
An Irish study found that, based on three case studies, the sudden push-off move during the dance sequence caused the Achilles tendon to snap, requiring surgery...
