Live events, digital shadows: How Covid has forever changed art sales

Art fairs are becoming increasingly hybrid events and auctions are becoming the main sites for the sale of works

Just as no one could have predicted that ABBA would do a new tour using digitised avatars of themselves, few would have believed that viewing and acquiring art would be something you'd do in front of your computer screen.



There's no doubt that Covid-19 has upturned the nature of live events, and not just temporarily. In fact, the future of art looks set to be a hybrid, digital-live, one. It's likely that live events will, from now on, have a digital shadow or twin, just as art itself is now haunted by its digital nemesis in the form of the NFT, or non-fungible token...