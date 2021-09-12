Opinion

The work-from-home honeymoon's officially over

Spousal supervision is allegedly derailing what's been domestic bliss up to now, writes Hans Mackenzie Main

Working from home has lost its appeal, it seems. The fun is over. The novelty has passed. I know of people who outright despise the arrangement and have now "had enough". The main complaint pertains to supervision.



Apparently, one's spouse now has full knowledge of one's comings and goings and in this way acts as a proxy manager knowing when work is done, and when it's not, and has no problem pointing it out...