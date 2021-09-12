WATCH | 'This has not broken me': Tarina Patel on hubby's legal woes, dealing with online trolls

There is a scene in William Makepeace Thackeray’s novel Vanity Fair where the intrepid social climber and force of nature that is Becky Sharp comes face-to-face with her husband’s creditors.



It is very much like the scene where she comes face-to-face with Napoleon’s forces. And the scene where she rises from obscurity in a provincial casino where we find her licking her wounds on the wrong side of the wheel of fortune. In every scenario where doom, gloom and disaster seem like the inevitable outcome, our heroine surprises everyone...