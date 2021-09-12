Humour

You choose, you lose. So why do people love making us pick silly favourites?

Kanye or Drake? Knives or forks? It’s amazing how many times we’re bullied into making false choices

What is better, a fork or a knife? No, no, don’t be a spineless fence sitter. Choose one. Are you in Team Knife or Team Fork? A recent encounter with my 16-year-old prompted this absurd question.



On one of those lazy, Covid- paranoia-inspired Saturday afternoons we’re vegetating at home when he scoffs and shakes his head. Naturally, I ask him what’s up. “A friend just asked us in our WhatsApp group whether we prefer ass or tits.” (Gulp. Oh, OK.) “What was your answer?” I ask. “I just told him I can only answer the question if he can tell me whether he prefers his pancreas or his spleen. The question is simply absurd.”..