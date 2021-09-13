Lifestyle

Britain's Prince Andrew to challenge US court jurisdiction in accuser's lawsuit

13 September 2021 - 18:47 By Reuters
Prince Andrew. File photo.
Prince Andrew. File photo.
Image: Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Britain's Prince Andrew plans to challenge a U.S. court's jurisdiction over a civil lawsuit by a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting and battering her two decades ago, according to a Monday court filing.

In the filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, a lawyer for Andrew said the prince also plans to contest that he was properly served with the lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, who has said she was also abused by the financier Jeffrey Epstein.

READ MORE:

Prince Andrew ‘a person of interest’ in Epstein probe, but ‘doesn’t seem to want to talk’

US prosecutors investigating the activities of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and others linked to US financier Jeffrey Epstein consider Prince ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Prince Andrew’s predicament puts royal family at a crossroads

There are too many working Windsors. Harry’s now employed elsewhere. Maybe Andrew can get less busy too
World
4 weeks ago

Prince Andrew is sued by Jeffrey Epstein accuser over alleged sexual abuse

Britain's Prince Andrew was sued on Monday for having allegedly on three occasions sexually abused a woman who says she was trafficked for sex by the ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pamela Uba went from Hillbrow resident — to Miss Ireland Lifestyle
  2. How unhealthy is SA? Five key findings from the 'State of Nutrition' report Health & Sex
  3. 'Greatest shoal on Earth'? What seeing the Eastern Cape Sardine Run is really ... Travel
  4. 'I can barely hold a drum stick': Phil Collins opens up on declining health ... Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | 'This has not broken me': Tarina Patel on hubby's legal woes, dealing ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Adjusted level 2 announced by Ramaphosa after 535 days of lockdown