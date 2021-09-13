Raising a generation of money-savvy young people

The past 18 months have highlighted the importance of planning for a rainy day, particularly when it comes to money. With a generation of young people who will be moulded by the consequences of the pandemic, nurturing a generation of financially savvy savers should be a priority.

For the past 17 years the Sunday Times GenNext survey has published research on the perception of SA’s youth towards brands. It’s provided an insightful view into the attitudes and ambitions of SA’s youth as a generation of future salary-earners and consumers.

However, many families have had to tighten their purse strings. It’s been an opportunity for children and young people to learn more about earning, saving and investing money.

For years, Standard Bank has ranked highly among SA’s youth. The bank's innovation is geared to enable and empower young people to make sensible money decisions.

Digital literacy skills are critical in the 21st century for any young person with an eye on the future, and Standard Bank offers a free online course in support.

Standard Bank’s PureSave bank accounts for kids aged under 16 years is designed to teach them self-control by setting financial goals for themselves – such as saving for a new bicycle or an outing with friends. They also start to appreciate the value of financial independence. The PureSave account doesn’t require an opening balance, and holds no monthly admin fees, making it the perfect vehicle for kids to make the most of the money they save.

The MyMo account provides those aged 16 to 25 years with access to the world of banking at their fingertips, where they also receive exclusive Varsity Vibe deals from more than 80 retailers nationwide. With lower daily banking fees, account holders also get the benefit of significantly reduced data packages.

A young generation with financial discipline will grow to become responsible consumers of the future.

