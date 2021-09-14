Lifestyle

‘I can’t believe it!’ — Britney Spears, Sam Asghari announce engagement

Good news comes amid singer’s conservatorship battle

14 September 2021 - 12:45 By Lisa Richwine
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are set to tie the knot. File photo.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are set to tie the knot. File photo.
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Pop superstar Britney Spears, who has been fighting a conservatorship that governs her personal life and finances, announced on Sunday that she is engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The Stronger singer posted a video of herself standing next to Asghari and showing off a shiny ring on her hand.

“I can’t f***ing believe it!” she said in the caption, next to ring emojis.

Asghari posted a photo of the pair kissing and Spears extending the finger with the ring.

Asghari's manager, Brandon Cohen, confirmed the pair were engaged. “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” he said via email.

Spears, 39, has been married twice before. She wed childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas in 2004, but that marriage was annulled a few days later. Later that year she married dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she had two children, before the marriage ended in divorce in 2007.

Iranian-born Asghari, 27, is a personal trainer and actor who has appeared in the Showtime series Black Monday. He and Spears started dating in 2016.

In June, Spears told a Los Angeles court that the 13-year-old conservatorship partially controlled by her father was abusive, saying: “I just want my life back.”

She said she hoped to marry and to have more children.

Last week her father, Jamie Spears, said circumstances had changed and he filed a petition asking for the conservatorship to end.

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

A life less toxic? Britney Spears' dad agrees to step down as conservator

Jamie Spears has agreed to step down from his 13-year role as conservator of his daughter Britney's estate, in what the pop star's attorney on ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Britney Spears won’t ‘let go and move on until I’ve said all I needed to say’

The singer's family has come under fire for failing to support her when she needed them most.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Britney Spears sorry for 'pretending' she was OK for past two years

US pop star Britney Spears has apologised to her fans for "pretending like I’ve been OK the past two years", as she continues to speak out on her ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Greatest shoal on Earth'? What seeing the Eastern Cape Sardine Run is really ... Travel
  2. IN PICS | This modern farmhouse is an enchanting off-the-map escape Home & Gardening
  3. WATCH | 'This has not broken me': Tarina Patel on hubby's legal woes, dealing ... Lifestyle
  4. How unhealthy is SA? Five key findings from the 'State of Nutrition' report Health & Sex
  5. 'I can barely hold a drum stick': Phil Collins opens up on declining health ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

More harrowing footage reveals policewoman allegedly telling hitmen how to kill ...
Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...