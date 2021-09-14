‘I can’t believe it!’ — Britney Spears, Sam Asghari announce engagement

Pop superstar Britney Spears, who has been fighting a conservatorship that governs her personal life and finances, announced on Sunday that she is engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The Stronger singer posted a video of herself standing next to Asghari and showing off a shiny ring on her hand.

“I can’t f***ing believe it!” she said in the caption, next to ring emojis.

Asghari posted a photo of the pair kissing and Spears extending the finger with the ring.

Asghari's manager, Brandon Cohen, confirmed the pair were engaged. “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” he said via email.