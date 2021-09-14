Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X take top prizes at MTV VMAs

Rapper Lil Nas X and pop star Justin Bieber won the top prizes at MTV's annual Video Music Awards (VMA) show on Sunday, in a ceremony packed with surprise appearances, live performances and thousands of masked fans.

Newcomer Olivia Rodrigo and K-pop band BTS were also among the big winners at the first major awards shows in New York to be held with a full audience of fans and celebrities since the coronavirus pandemic

Bieber, 27, returned to the VMA stage for the first time in six years and took home Moon Person statuettes for artist of the year and best pop for his single Peaches.

“Music is such an amazing outlet to be able to reach people and to be able to bring us all together,” said Bieber, referring to the dark days of the pandemic.

Last year the VMAs took place in New York without a live audience and with most performances recorded in advance because of the pandemic.