Get the latest food, fashion and design news in your inbox

15 September 2021 - 10:55 By Staff reporter
Get the best of Sunday Times Lifestyle in your inbox.
Image: 123RF/supparsorn

Wondering how to keep up with the latest news and features on Sunday Times Lifestyle? It’s easy — subscribe to one of our free email newsletters:

  • Sunday Times Lifestyle: Every Friday, catch up with SA’s best writing on fashion, food, travel, books, entertainment and more.
  • Sunday Times Food: Expect a treat in your inbox every Thursday when our food writers send you a delicious selection of the week’s best articles and recipes.
  • The Edit: This monthly newsletter is where we bring you all things glorious in life. Get clued up on the latest beauty and design trends and expect loads of fashion and décor inspiration.

How do I sign up?

When you register at no cost on TimesLIVE, you will be asked to choose which newsletters you would like to receive.

Already registered, but haven’t signed up for our Lifestyle newsletters?

Once you’ve registered and signed in, you can manage your newsletter subscriptions via your user profile.

(After signing in, hover over your name at the top right of the website and click on the “Profile” link, or, if you’re on your cellphone, click on the menu button at the top right to find the “Profile” link.)

Questions?

Email us at feedback@timeslive.co.za or read more about newsletters on our FAQs page

