‘Rocky’ knives, ‘Rambo’ headband: Sly Stallone movie memorabilia to be auctioned

From Rocky boxing gloves to Rambo headbands, memorabilia from action movie star Sylvester Stallone’s Hollywood career are going under the hammer in a December auction expected to raise about $1.5m (about R21.4m).

Nearly 500 items from Stallone’s personal archives are being sold, including costumes, props, scripts, notebooks and other memorabilia from the actor’s biggest films, including the Rocky and Rambo franchises, Cliffhanger, The Expendables and Demolition Man, Julien’s Auctions said on Tuesday.

Highlights include Stallone’s boxing gloves from Rocky III, with an estimate of $10,000 to $20,000 (about R143,000 to R286,000), and handwritten notebooks about the first four Rocky films, priced at $40,000 to $60,000 (about R572,000 to R859,000).

Rambo fans are being offered a collection of knives from the first three films, priced $10,000 to $20,000 each, and a headband worn by Stallone in Rambo: First Blood Part II ($8,000 to $10,000) among other memorabilia.

“He’s a sports guy. That’s what he represents, sports and hard graft and people can relate to that,” said Martin Nolan, executive director at Julien’s Auctions.