Western Cape marks Heritage Month by serving up freebies and a festival

September is in full swing. It’s brought with it the first whiff of spring and a few much-needed sprouts of positivity.

With Heritage Day falling on September 24, Mzansi is also celebrating Heritage Month and — as an added bonus — Tourism Month, which is an opportunity to embrace our country’s magnificent tourism offerings.

To celebrate, the Western Cape is serving up great freebies and a theatre festival this month:

GET FREE ACCESS TO ...

SELECT CAPENATURE RESERVES

CapeNature is the government entity which manages and maintains nature reserves and wilderness areas around the Western Cape.

To celebrate Heritage and Tourism month, it is running its seventh annual Access Week, which kicked off on Monday and will run until September 20.

As part of Access Week, CapeNature is providing the public with free access to 22 of its nature reserves along the West Coast and Garden Route and in the Winelands, Overberg and Karoo.

As part of the campaign, visitors will receive free general access and will be allowed to hike, mountain bike and participate in other day activities as allowed in the reserves.

For more information, terms and conditions and the full list of participating reserves, visit capenature.co.za.

SELECT MUSEUMS (IF YOU’VE BEEN VAXXED)

Anroux Marais, provincial minister of cultural affairs and sport, announced that select museums in the Western Cape will provide free access to members of the public who have been vaccinated during the month of September.

To gain free access, partial and fully vaccinated visitors need to present their vaccination cards.