R1.3m fridge sparks 'bidding war'

An iconic Smeg fridge — brightly hand-painted by Sicilian artists and branded by Dolce & Gabbana — has triggered a bidding war that could see it sell for more than the R1.3m price.

The brightly coloured appliance is one of just 100 of the upmarket brand’s retro art fridges created in collaboration with the famed Italian designers Dolce & Gabbana, and is currently on display in the new concept store run by Hirsch’s Home Store Group, which opened this month in Constantia, Cape Town.

The bespoke fridges, described as functioning pieces of fine art, are hand-painted (at least 260 hours of work) by Sicilian artists.

Margaret Hirsch, executive director of the Hirsch’s Homestore Group, said the fridge was brought in as the showstopper piece for the opening of the first Smeg stand-alone store in Africa.

Natasha Pallotta from Smeg South Africa said a second fridge from the iconic range — this one featuring a donkey — was currently being shipped to SA from Italy and would be put on display in Smeg’s Sandton showroom in Johannesburg.

Hirsch said the fridge at the Cape Town store had attracted a lot of interest, and there were at least two serious customers ready to go head-to-head.

“I suspect we will end up selling for closer to R1.5m than R1.3m,” she said.

According to Hirsch, other items in the D&G Smeg “Sicily is my Love” collection have been extremely popular with customers drawn to the brightly coloured works, priced at R25,999 for an Espresso coffee machine, R10,499 for the kettle or R12,299 for the matching four-slice toaster.