Disney here we come: Ndlovu Youth Choir to feature in spectacular production

The world has truly become an oyster for the Ndlovu Youth Choir, who are set to feature in a spectacular new Disney production.

The choir made the announcement on its various social media platforms on Thursday, much to the delight of fans.

“We are incredibly excited to announce that we are part of a cast of musicians from around the world that perform in Disney's new production, Harmonious.

“The show is one of the largest night-time spectaculars ever created for Disney Parks. We're youth from Moutse, Limpopo, and are now part of a global production in one of the biggest shows ever created. Dreams do come true.”

According to Disney World, the nightly show kicks off on October 1 at Epcot theme park in Florida, US.

“The heart of the Epcot transformation comes to life with Harmonious, one of the largest night-time spectaculars ever created for Disney Parks.

“The show is a beautifully crafted medley of classic Disney music and visuals reinterpreted by a culturally diverse group of 240 artists from all around the world.

“Come and be dazzled by all of it as you discover how Disney music and stories have the power to inspire and unite us all, overcoming any language or border.