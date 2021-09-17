Disney here we come: Ndlovu Youth Choir to feature in spectacular production
The world has truly become an oyster for the Ndlovu Youth Choir, who are set to feature in a spectacular new Disney production.
The choir made the announcement on its various social media platforms on Thursday, much to the delight of fans.
“We are incredibly excited to announce that we are part of a cast of musicians from around the world that perform in Disney's new production, Harmonious.
“The show is one of the largest night-time spectaculars ever created for Disney Parks. We're youth from Moutse, Limpopo, and are now part of a global production in one of the biggest shows ever created. Dreams do come true.”
According to Disney World, the nightly show kicks off on October 1 at Epcot theme park in Florida, US.
“The heart of the Epcot transformation comes to life with Harmonious, one of the largest night-time spectaculars ever created for Disney Parks.
“The show is a beautifully crafted medley of classic Disney music and visuals reinterpreted by a culturally diverse group of 240 artists from all around the world.
“Come and be dazzled by all of it as you discover how Disney music and stories have the power to inspire and unite us all, overcoming any language or border.
We are incredibly excited to announce that we are part of a cast of musicians from around the world that perform in @DisneyParks new production, 'Harmonious'. The show is one of largest nighttime spectaculars ever created. Dreams do come true! 🙌🏾🌟🌍 https://t.co/9nYIdmblkg pic.twitter.com/PJ9OkotECn— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) September 15, 2021
“This magnificent new show brings to World Showcase Lagoon an innovative combination of floating giant screens, choreographed moving fountains, lights, pyrotechnics and lasers in a 360-degree view. Enter amazing worlds inspired by Moana, Aladdin, Coco, Brave, The Lion King, Mulan, The Princess and the Frog and other classic stories.
“Colourful images and effects dance and change as Harmonious weaves familiar Disney music and stories together in brand-new ways,” said Disney World.
The choir's fans could hardly contain their excitement after the announcement.
“Amazing! Congrats! Go show them what South African talent is all about!” said one fan.
“The world is now your oyster! What an opportunity. Kudos to the founder of this group. Every human being, especially children and young people, need an opportunity to live up to their potential. I hope this is the take away for everyone that supports this group, and enjoys this talent. Do something for young people in your community, your country or other parts of the world,” said another.
TimesLIVE