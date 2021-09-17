Dutch museum unveils Van Gogh drawing of 'Worn Out' old man

A Dutch museum on Thursday unveiled a previously unknown work by Vincent van Gogh — a study for one of his best-known drawings — Worn Out, in which an old man sits in a chair with his head in his hands.

Van Gogh “was really interested in the ordinary person, he was also looking to express emotion”, said Van Gogh Museum director Emilie Gordenker.

“I think we’re all coming out of the Covid-19 period feeling like this and the amazing thing is that we can share this with our visitors. We’re open, we’re delighted to be open.”

Discoveries of works by the famously troubled artist, who died in 1890, are extremely rare. The drawing is owned by a private collector and had never been known of or displayed.

“So when [the owner] came to the museum it was a big surprise,” said senior researcher Teio Meenendorp, adding that the piece was relatively easy to authenticate. The 50x30cm work was done with Van Gogh's favourite drawing tool, a carpenter's pencil, in his distinctive style, on watermarked paper from 1877.

It closely resembles the more famous Old Man drawing, but the perspective is at eye-level with the old man, rather than from above.