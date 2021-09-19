Cultural collabs: SA's past and future collide in heritage-inspired designs

Artists and sport stars are using Mzansi's heritage to reimagine brands’ identities

Money can't buy it, it can't be taken away from you and it has little to do with braaing. That's the power of heritage — inherited traditions, monuments and objects that relate to our diverse cultures.



Locally, a number of brands are accessing South African heritage in collaboration with artists and designers. These projects are opening a window into the past to preserve our culture for future generations...