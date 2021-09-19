Lifestyle

The A-Listers

Hip hop and Hennessy team up for a loud party

Craig Jacobs Columnist
19 September 2021 - 00:00

I felt a bit like a fish out of water on Wednesday night when I turned up at a party celebrating a collaboration between two French hip-hop dancing twins and Hennessy, that 250+year-old cognac brand loved by American rappers.

The first clue that this wasn't going to be my usual socially distanced air-kissing soiree was the loud music. I made my way up the stairs of Katy's Palace, that Kramerville venue with views of the Sandton skyline...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. R1.3m fridge sparks 'bidding war' Lifestyle
  2. ‘Jerusalema’ dance moves pose injury risk, Irish study finds Lifestyle
  3. WIN! The trip of a lifetime for two to Victoria Falls worth R140,000 Travel
  4. How soon can you drink alcohol after getting your Covid-19 vaccine? Health & Sex
  5. Wait, what? Cape Town ranks dismally among global cities with the best parks Travel

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony