The A-Listers
Hip hop and Hennessy team up for a loud party
19 September 2021 - 00:00
I felt a bit like a fish out of water on Wednesday night when I turned up at a party celebrating a collaboration between two French hip-hop dancing twins and Hennessy, that 250+year-old cognac brand loved by American rappers.
The first clue that this wasn't going to be my usual socially distanced air-kissing soiree was the loud music. I made my way up the stairs of Katy's Palace, that Kramerville venue with views of the Sandton skyline...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.