Bite-Sized Reviews

'In the Same Breath', 'Schumacher': Five new shows to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest movies and documentaries

IN THE SAME BREATH



Nanfu Wang's elegantly executed documentary tracks the collision of political PR and public health in China during the initial period of the Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan to thoughtful and often chilling effect...