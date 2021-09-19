Prize books of the 2021 Sunday Times Literary Awards explore closed societies

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

Authors Andrew Harding and Marguerite Poland were announced the winners of the 2021 Sunday Times Literary Awards on Wednesday.



Harding won the nonfiction award for his investigative masterpiece These Are Not Gentle People (Picador). The foreign correspondent presents a layered true story of the brutal beating and death of two young men and how that crime in a small Free State farming town tore the community apart...