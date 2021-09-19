Movie Review

'Sons of the Sea': A Cape smuggling thriller with international roots

This briskly entertaining film leaves much to contemplate in its wake

Mexican-American director John Gutierrez trains his lens on the shadowy world of abalone smuggling in Cape Town for this taut and thoughtful thriller that delivers on its genre pleasures while exploring some provocative ideas about the long-reaching tentacles of colonialism, the psychological and material effects of displacement and the age-old conflict between humans and their environment.



Inspired by John Steinbeck's novella The Pearl and the Mexican legend of Baja pearl diver El Muchado, it's the familiar tale of what happens when an unexpected financial windfall threatens to corrupt those in whose lap it lands...