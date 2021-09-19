Opinion

We need 'by invitation only' filters on our devices

Cookies may sound cute, but the power of databases and their ever-increasing intrusion into our lives is a cause for serious alarm

I can scarcely touch my phone without being told that where I'm going, or what I'm looking for, is in a place where they use cookies (whatever those are). I'm then asked whether I'm happy with that, or whether I'd like to manage it, or would I like to see their "cookie policy".



I always respond "no thanks" (because I'm on diet — trying to get back to 36 from 38, and cookies are strictly forbidden), and that's where the engagement usually ends...